King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 27,718 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $122,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,008,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,459,696. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $241.66 billion, a PE ratio of -218.61, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Consumer Edge cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

