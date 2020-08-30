King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 527,656 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,602,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,656 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.1% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of Coca-Cola worth $160,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KO traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.83. 16,401,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,604,876. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $207.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

