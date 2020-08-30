King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 6,229 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,203,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 3.0% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.30% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $436,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,775,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,350,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after buying an additional 1,242,140 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,271,000 after buying an additional 585,222 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 510,509 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,368 shares of company stock worth $79,121,179. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $424.48. 1,324,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,212. The company has a market cap of $166.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $432.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

