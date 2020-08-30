KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KGSPY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

KGSPY traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 809. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.66. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $86.55.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

