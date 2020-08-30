Komodo Reaches Market Cap of $94.28 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Komodo has a total market cap of $94.28 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00006661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Bittrex, BarterDEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00699509 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00086820 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00073707 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000360 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001034 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 121,540,624 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance, CoinExchange, Bitbns, HitBTC, BarterDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

