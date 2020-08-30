Komodo Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.67 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00006898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, HitBTC and BarterDEX. Komodo has a total market cap of $97.41 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.44 or 0.00700893 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00086237 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00073438 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000371 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001034 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 121,525,161 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, BarterDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Bitbns, Upbit, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

