Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.50 ($54.71).

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHIA. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($46.47) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.