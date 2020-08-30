Lambda (LAMB) Trading 44.8% Higher Over Last Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $27.51 million and $119.41 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00144382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.21 or 0.01652361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00200607 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00195638 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,962,696 tokens. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, Bilaxy and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

