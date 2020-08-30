Lethean Price Tops $0.0003 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Lethean has a market cap of $277,019.51 and approximately $55.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00147010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.53 or 0.01657562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00198371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00192142 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lethean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

