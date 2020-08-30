Level01 Market Cap Tops $26.49 Million (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Level01 token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001443 BTC on exchanges. Level01 has a market capitalization of $26.49 million and approximately $783,979.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Level01 has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00041529 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.46 or 0.05757828 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00035932 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003766 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

Level01 (CRYPTO:LVX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,460,195 tokens. Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog . The official website for Level01 is level01.io . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

