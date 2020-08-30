Level01 Price Reaches $0.17 (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Level01 has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Level01 token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Level01 has a total market cap of $26.08 million and approximately $933,239.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041246 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $651.93 or 0.05610046 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034550 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014656 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

Level01 (LVX) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,460,195 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official website is level01.io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

