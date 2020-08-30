Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 10.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 12.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,917,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,382. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.31.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Lindsay had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $123.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 88.28%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

