LINKA Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One LINKA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. LINKA has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $28,973.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.44 or 0.05449591 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034579 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA is a token. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

