Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Up 3.1% This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $113,352.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, Mercatox, Exrates and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.58 or 0.01507771 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000127 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,486.79 or 0.98080210 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 689,019,325 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Mercatox, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Braziliex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

