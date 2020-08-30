Litecoin (LTC) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $58.43 or 0.00503502 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.82 billion and approximately $2.11 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010944 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000557 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002874 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 65,345,549 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

