Lition (LIT) Price Up 24.6% Over Last Week

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Lition token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a market capitalization of $6.03 million and $525,147.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,606.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.66 or 0.03495083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.24 or 0.02336963 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00501141 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.60 or 0.00806474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00691948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00056474 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, Dcoin and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

