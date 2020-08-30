Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42,382 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 219,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LONE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Lonestar Resources US has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 5th. The energy company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.20). Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 133.69%. The business had revenue of $37.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lonestar Resources US will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

