Loopring Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56.22 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $248.56 million and $56.22 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041246 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $651.93 or 0.05610046 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034550 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014656 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,143,923,225 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

