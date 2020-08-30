Loopring Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002071 BTC on major exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $276.34 million and $71.59 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 26% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Loopring

LRC is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,143,923,225 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Loopring

