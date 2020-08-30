LUKSO (LYXe) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.58 Million

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00009189 BTC on exchanges. LUKSO has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LUKSO has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041358 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.18 or 0.05614753 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034553 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014563 BTC.

LUKSO Token Profile

LYXE is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

