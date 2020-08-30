LUKSO (LYXe) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.89 Million

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00010760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LUKSO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00041418 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $669.07 or 0.05736304 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035862 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014588 BTC.

LUKSO Token Profile

LUKSO is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso

Buying and Selling LUKSO

LUKSO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUKSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUKSO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.