Mallcoin Price Down 3.3% This Week (MLC)

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Mallcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and BTC-Alpha. Mallcoin has a total market cap of $560,518.21 and approximately $12,295.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mallcoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mallcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00146996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.15 or 0.01646769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00198690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00189268 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 84.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,292.14 or 2.95432703 BTC.

Mallcoin Profile

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official website is flogmall.com . Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall

Mallcoin Token Trading

Mallcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mallcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mallcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mallcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mallcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.