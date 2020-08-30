Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend payment by 25.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Martin Marietta Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $9.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $207.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.21 and its 200 day moving average is $206.42.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.35.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,047.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $280,449.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

