Matchpool Hits Market Capitalization of $226,298.57 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. Matchpool has a total market cap of $226,298.57 and approximately $247.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Matchpool has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Matchpool token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041210 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.10 or 0.05716344 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034550 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014718 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool (CRYPTO:GUP) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

