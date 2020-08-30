Maverick Chain Hits One Day Volume of $3,299.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $295,126.80 and approximately $3,299.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maverick Chain has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00143901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.32 or 0.01653135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00200401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00184870 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

