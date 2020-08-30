Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MBIN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Merchants Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NASDAQ MBIN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.81 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 34.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

