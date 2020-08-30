MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

MGE Energy has raised its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. MGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGEE opened at $65.66 on Friday. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.24.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $117.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.