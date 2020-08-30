Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 426.43 ($5.57).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCRO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Micro Focus International from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Micro Focus International from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Micro Focus International stock traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 298.80 ($3.90). The stock had a trading volume of 2,163,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 304.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 448.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of GBX 270.10 ($3.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,215.40 ($15.88).

In related news, insider Stephen Murdoch sold 4,034 shares of Micro Focus International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £11,375.88 ($14,864.60).

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

