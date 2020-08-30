Micromines (MICRO) Market Cap Reaches $41,327.24

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 45.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, Micromines has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. Micromines has a total market cap of $41,327.24 and $50.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Micromines token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, Bilaxy and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Micromines alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00143586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.01652253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00200142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00186905 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. The official website for Micromines is micromines.co . Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken

Micromines Token Trading

Micromines can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bilaxy, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.