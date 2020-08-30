Midas Price Reaches $1.22 (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. Midas has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $5,583.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Midas has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Midas coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00010385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00478648 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00024013 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000568 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002698 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011868 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00012769 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments

Buying and Selling Midas

Midas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

