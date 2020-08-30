Minter Network (BIP) Tops One Day Volume of $130,876.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $15.46 million and approximately $130,876.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00140839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.56 or 0.01678997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00201977 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00028892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00176712 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 2,777,252,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,572,042,593 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

Minter Network Coin Trading

Minter Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

