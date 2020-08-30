MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Down 16.9% This Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $235,288.03 and approximately $19.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00148418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.63 or 0.01661397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00200334 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00194492 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

