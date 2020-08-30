MixMarvel Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. MixMarvel has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and $5.63 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MixMarvel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global, Hotbit, BitMax and Gate.io. Over the last week, MixMarvel has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041260 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.81 or 0.05607817 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00034566 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014669 BTC.

MixMarvel Token Profile

MIX is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,986,068,094 tokens. MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

MixMarvel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BitMax, Bithumb, Hotbit and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.