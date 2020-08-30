MixMarvel Reaches Market Cap of $8.10 Million (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. MixMarvel has a market cap of $8.10 million and $1.70 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One MixMarvel token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax, Bithumb Global, Bithumb and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00041432 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $673.14 or 0.05755747 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035909 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014468 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel is a token. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,986,068,094 tokens. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com

MixMarvel Token Trading

MixMarvel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit, Bithumb, Gate.io and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.