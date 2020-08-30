Moeda Loyalty Points Hits One Day Trading Volume of $248,820.00 (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00003950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, LBank and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $248,820.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00143301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.80 or 0.01672665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00203585 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00177270 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,002.70 or 2.83377872 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points launched on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LBank, OKEx, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

