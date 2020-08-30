Monero Market Cap Reaches $1.66 Billion (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, Monero has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $93.67 or 0.00807101 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Coinbe. Monero has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $100.97 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004536 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 106.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001659 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,681,335 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, BitBay, HitBTC, Livecoin, DragonEX, Exmo, Huobi, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Ovis, Bittrex, CoinEx, Binance, B2BX, Kraken, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, BTC Trade UA, Gate.io, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinut, Bisq, Coinbe, Bitbns, Poloniex, OKEx, Coinroom, Nanex, Liquid, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Mercatox, TradeOgre, Braziliex, Tux Exchange, Exrates, Bithumb, Instant Bitex, Graviex, Crex24, OpenLedger DEX and Bitlish. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

