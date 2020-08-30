Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 885 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Danaher by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after acquiring an additional 619,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,336,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 96,524 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,975,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Danaher by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,323,000 after acquiring an additional 241,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,508,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,547,000 after acquiring an additional 155,156 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,946. The firm has a market cap of $145.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.98. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $209.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total value of $1,516,902.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,611 shares of company stock valued at $80,505,799 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.