Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.16. 12,329,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,259,781. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

