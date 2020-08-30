Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,233 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.26. 11,864,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,166,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

