Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after buying an additional 723,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,121,217,000 after buying an additional 1,205,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total transaction of $3,177,592.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $44,914.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at $758,459.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,289 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.66. 17,107,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,637,948. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.15. The stock has a market cap of $835.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Barclays increased their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

