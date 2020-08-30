Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Receives $15.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.13.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley upped their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,866,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,969,000 after purchasing an additional 68,163 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,387,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,024,000 after purchasing an additional 279,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,572,000 after buying an additional 129,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,603,000 after buying an additional 53,958 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,927,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,924,000 after buying an additional 302,501 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.
Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.
Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.