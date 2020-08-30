Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Receives $15.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley upped their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,866,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,969,000 after purchasing an additional 68,163 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,387,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,024,000 after purchasing an additional 279,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,572,000 after buying an additional 129,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,603,000 after buying an additional 53,958 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,927,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,924,000 after buying an additional 302,501 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNR stock remained flat at $$14.48 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 377,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,348. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 0.75. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.