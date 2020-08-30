Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 33,400,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,143,136. The firm has a market cap of $168.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

