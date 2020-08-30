Mooncoin (MOON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,310.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Mooncoin has a market cap of $3.40 million and $2,310.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 45.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00498945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010993 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000552 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002865 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,018,934,883 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

