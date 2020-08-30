Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

OTCMKTS MVBF opened at $14.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. Mvb Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.80 million.

MVBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mvb Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mvb Financial from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

About Mvb Financial

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

