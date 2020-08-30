Mysterium 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $29,559.00 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Mysterium token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001381 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $29,559.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041260 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.81 or 0.05607817 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00034566 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Mysterium Token Profile

Mysterium (MYST) is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,898,288 tokens. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mysterium Token Trading

Mysterium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.