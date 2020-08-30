Namecoin (NMC) Price Down 7.6% This Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Namecoin has a market cap of $6.40 million and $4,655.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00003766 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,534.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.97 or 0.02340606 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00647054 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000550 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

