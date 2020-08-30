NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NSC) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NSC) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from NAOS Small Cap Opportunities’s previous final dividend of $0.005.

The stock has a market cap of $73.13 million and a PE ratio of 4.95. NAOS Small Cap Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of A$0.32 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.87 ($0.62). The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 248.36, a current ratio of 248.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09.

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Profile

