National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NHI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.12. The company had a trading volume of 221,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a current ratio of 13.20. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.83.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

