National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.49.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOV. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NOV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.32. 2,417,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,232. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.77.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,817,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $312,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,221,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $267,586,000 after buying an additional 491,107 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,843,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $234,386,000 after buying an additional 172,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,949,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $196,108,000 after buying an additional 1,652,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,207,747 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,682,000 after buying an additional 175,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

