NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $175,932.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $215,482.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NCR by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 628,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 92,251 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in NCR by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 31,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in NCR by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 69,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 605,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,654. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.70. NCR has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

