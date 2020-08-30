NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.38.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, July 30th.
In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $175,932.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $215,482.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NCR stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 605,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,654. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.70. NCR has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $35.87.
NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NCR
NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.
